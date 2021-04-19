Kanye West is reportedly searching for "an artist" as his next romantic partner. Sources close to the legendary artist have reportedly explained that he wants to be able to "speak the same language" with his next love interest. Right on cue, Azealia Banks jumped into the conversation and told Kanye that she's open to accepting the role, effectively shooting her shot.

"It’s me guys," said Azealia on Instagram, sharing the report that Kanye wants to date an artist. "The powerful black demon entity awaiting in my ovaries and kanyes testicle is finally about to be unleashed upon the world. All of you n***as are going to JAIL."

Although it seemed as though the "212" rapper was interested in moving on from her ex-fiancé Ryder Ripps with one of the most prolific artists of all time, her fans questioned her motive, bringing back all of her hateful comments about Kanye in recent years. Once media outlets began reporting that Azealia was angling herself to move into Ye's vast Wyoming ranch, she claimed that it was all an elaborate joke.

"You guys really took that Kanye joke and ran with it huh?" asked the 29-year-old on Instagram Stories.



So, Azealia might not actually want to date Kanye West, and that's probably best for the entire world. That would have been one wildly chaotic pairing. Who do you think Kanye should date once his divorce is finalized?



Venturelli, John Shearer/Getty Images