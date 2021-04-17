The divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has been making headlines over the past few months. The past few years have undoubtedly been tough on the celebrity couple, especially after 'Ye's run for president. However, the kids remain their primary focus, and Kim Kardashian appears to be staying focused on her business ventures which were recently valued at over $1B.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Yesterday, it was revealed that Kanye West is already thinking about getting back on the market. The rapper reportedly is seeking to date another creative that would be able to "speak the same language."

It appears he has a few contenders lining up including Azealia Banks. Despite their polarizing relationship, Banks leaped at the idea of having children with Kanye West, if the reports are real. "It's me guys," she wrote alongside a screenshot of Complex's tweet. "The powerful black demon entity awaiting in my ovaries and kanyes testicle is finally about to be unleashed upon the world. All of you n***as are going to JAIL," she added.



John Sciulli/Getty Images

Kanye West only responded to Kim's divorce petition earlier this week. They might not be on speaking terms but the court proceedings should be going smoothly since they are on the same page when it comes to the custody of their children and the division of their assets.

