Austin is one of the biggest festival cities in the United States. With SXSW, Austin City Limits and JMBLYA taking place there this year, there has been an abundance of talent swinging through Texas. All three fests are worth attending but the next one to take place has just made a major announcement, revealing the ACL Fest line-up by day.

Tickets are officially available for Austin City Limits 2019. Whether you plan on attending for one full weekend or just a day or two, you'll be able to figure things out by peeping the official day-by-day lineup, which was revealed today. Taking place on the October 4 and October 11 weekends, the line-up has remained largely consistent throughout both iterations of the fest. Friday will be more of a rock-centric day with Guns N' Roses, Tame Impala, and others signed on to perform. If you're only interested in maximizing the number of rappers you see at ACL, you might want to think of buying single-day tickets for Saturday and Sunday. Between both days, you'll witness Childish Gambino, Cardi B, Lil Uzi Vert, Lizzo, 21 Savage, Duckwrth, Taylor Bennett, and more.

Single-day tickets are available now at their website. Take a look at the day-by-day line-up below and let us know if you plan on copping tickets.