August 08 Releases His Second Project Of The Year, "Seasick"

August 08 is a singer and songwriter from Los Angeles, California. He has been recognized for his contributions to the genre of R&B, writing records for some of the most talented people in the industry like Chance The Rapper and DJ Khaled. The 30-year-old's style of music is centered around emotions and topics that many people can resonate with.

Yesterday (August 12), August 08 dropped his second project of 2022, Seasick. The album was made up of 15 records and had both a pop and R&B feel. While many of the song's beats were fast-paced, the artist's lyrics resembled those you'd hear in a slow jam about relationships and heartbreak.

For the most part, August 08 completed this project solo. However, he did have a few features from Jhené Aiko, ScHoolboy Q, and Joji. So far, according to Apple Music, listeners are loving his records "Cutlass," "Pieces," and "Minivan."

Stream the album on the platforms below and let us know which one was your favorite.

Tracklist

1. Towards The Sun

2. Role Models

3. Keep Me Around

4. Cutlass (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

5. Co-Star

6. School Dances Interlude

7. 500 Days

8. Towards The Moon

9. What We Used To Be (feat. Joji)

10. On Occasion

11. Impatient

12. Y'all N*ggas

13. Water Sign (feat. Jhené Aiko)

14. Pieces

15. Minivan