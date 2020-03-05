Atlanta Rapper Yung Mal Drops "6 Rings" Project With Lil Keed, Lil Gotit, & More

East Atlanta rap is having an exciting moment right now and Yung Mal, the 24-year-old artist signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo label, is one of the most promising figures within it. Regularly teaming up with Lil Quill, the burgeoning star has been proving himself as a solo artist as of late. Working out of Alamo Records, Yung Mal teamed up with producer Pyrex Whippa for his latest project, releasing the flashy "6 Rings" on March 5.

Rapping over a dozen woozy trap beats from Baltimore native Pyrex Whippa, Yung Mal stands out from the pack with his in-the-pocket flows, differentiating him from a group of similarly capable young rap stars. Helping him out on feature duties are Lil Keed, Lil Gotit, FBG Doe Boy, and, of course, his homie Lil Quill.

Listen to the new project below and let us know what you think of it.

Tracklist:

1. Cocaine Freestyle

2. What's Poppin

3. Shut Up (feat. Lil Keed & Lil Gotit)

4. Exotic (feat. Lil Quill)

5. Blake Griffin (feat. Doe Boy)

6. 100 Missed Calls

7. Goin Up

8. Showed My Son 100k

9. La Cienaga

10. Don't Even Matter

11. Free Molly

12. Str8 Out The Pyrex