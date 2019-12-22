mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Atlanta Producer Slade Da Monsta Enlists Lloyd & Ilham For "Boomerang"

Noah C
December 22, 2019
A song to keep you warm in the winter.


Slade Da Monsta is probably best known for his work with Lil Uzi Vert, being the Atlanta producer behind the beats for "Super Saiyan", "All My Chains" and "You're Lost". He's also responsible for Cardi B's latest single, "Press". Given this track record, you'd assume that Slade Da Monsta remains in the region of uproarious trap. However, he also has a knack for crafting incredibly smooth R&B instrumentals, as evidenced on his new song, "Boomerang". 

For "Boomerang", the Atlanta producer called upon the legendary Lloyd and up-and-coming songstress, Ilham. Slade collaborated with Lloyd five years ago on "All I Need", so evidently he has a fondness for his vocals. Ilham, who hails from Queensbridge, also has the kind of voice that hooks you immediately. Its angelic softness was displayed on her recently-released project, With TimePutting Lloyd and Ilham on the same track was a brilliant move that exhibits a producer's acute ear. The highlights of "Boomerang" are when both of the singers voices are layered over one another to create a tapestry to keep you warm throughout the winter months.  

Quotable Lyrics

And in the heart of the night
There's a spark of light
Ready to show the world that it's alright for you to love me
And for me to love you too

- Lloyd

