Queensbridge Songstress Ilham Unveils "With Time" Album

Milca P.
September 28, 2019 23:46
With Time
Ilham

After teasing us with a two-song pack, New York-bred singer Ilham returns to shar her newest With Time effort, a seven-track offering that follows up on last year's 41-10 project and effectively ushers in a soulful new voice emerging from the Empire State.

"I definitely write about my own experiences, but I take a director’s approach when I write," Ilham revealed to Hypebaeahead of the arrival of WIth Time. "This means I’ll take a situation I’ve experienced, and build it into a piece that most people can relate to. A lot of people think my music is about heartbreak, but that’s definitely not the case. Most times I’m discussing dissolved relationships with friends, or other people’s heartbreaks. I just try to switch up the perspective and write it in a way where people can relate it to any type of relationship."

