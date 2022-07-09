Atlanta All-Girl Rap Trio Vanity Rose Shares New EP, "Pretty Girls Get Lonely"

A new all-female rap group is rising through the ranks to capture our attention, and this weekend, they've dropped off an EP to help expand their fanbase.

If you haven't heard of Vanity Rose, they're three girls – Hazel, Hennessy, and Honey – who hail from Atlanta and have already dropped off 2021's "F*ck Face" as well as a more recent tribute to other famous girl groups throughout pop culture history.

On Pretty Girls Get Lonely, the trio teamed up with DJ Swanqo (who recently worked on Cardi B's "Up") to produce the title track, which samples Field Mob's 2002 classic, "Sick Of Being Lonely."

The opening song, "Any Bitch" was produced by the Grammy-nominated duo Swiff D and Rance of 1500 and Nothin' and the EP closer, "I Deserve That," was crafted by DJ Chose.

If you're a fan of Vanity Rose's music, you'll be happy to know that the group will be joining Coi Leray on her upcoming Trendsetter tour, set to kick off later this month on July 28th.

Stream Pretty Girls Get Lonely on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Pretty Girls Get Lonely Tracklist:

1. Any Bitch

2. Pretty Girls Get Lonely

3. I Deserve That

