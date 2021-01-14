Asian Doll has had an increased presence in the media following the death of her former boyfriend King Von in a shooting outside of an Atlanta club in November of last year. Since then, the Dallas-native has been paying tribute to the late Chicago rapper in very large ways, even going under the needle a few weeks ago to get a permanent tattoo of Von's visage on her hand. Earlier this week, Asian continued to mourn the loss of her ex-boyfriend by dishing out $85,000 on a custom VVS chain with a bust of King Von on it. In response to haters telling her she's going too far with her bereavement process, the rapper simply said she's "been this way" even before his passing.

"I use to rock shirts with Von name on it I use to wear his clothes I use to bang his set I talked like him since day1 been rapping like him," she penned in a tweet. She continued, "I been “queen von/ granddaughter” I been posting this man everything I’m doing now I BEEN DID WHILE HE WAS HERE don’t hate I’m blessed."

At the top of the year, Asian Doll appeared on Taraji P. Henson's new talk show and discussed her reaction when she found out her ex-boyfriend had been killed. "When they were saying he was in critical condition, he had already passed away," she said. "Somebody from the hospital got in contact with me, one of the nurse's daughters. She just was crying on the phone, she was like, 'Asian I'm so sorry'. I'm like, nah. I'm like, 'You trippin', he's not.'

