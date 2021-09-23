Asian Doll has been struggling for the past year, grieving over the death of King Von. She had been dating the Chicago rapper on-and-off for years before his murder in November, and has been public about her loss, taking to social media to express her emotions, as well as getting multiple tattoos of Von in her continued effort to remember him.

It looks like the rapper is finally ready to move on, though. She has been spotted, on multiple occasions, flirting on Instagram with Jackboy, a former friend and collaborator of Kodak Black (while the two have been embroiled in beef, it looks as though things may be patched up soon enough).

Asian Doll first sparked dating rumors with Jackboy when she took to Twitter last week, saying that she missed Jackboy and announcing that she has a new boyfriend, "When y'all see me with my Boyfriend in a couple days mind your business."

The two have helped propel the rumors further with public back-and-forths on Instagram. Jackboy initially slid into Asian Doll's comments last week, calling her "my [heart emoji]." Now, more flirty comments are on display thanks to Asian Doll's thirst-inducing IG post below.

Jackboy commented on the scintillating post of Asian Doll, where she is seen flaunting her figure in a see-through black dress. "Bought her a birkin 2 hold my [gun emoji]," he wrote, to which Asian Doll responded, calling Jackboy her "baby," heart emoji and all. Their exchange elicited over two hundred replies from curious fans, as well.

Do you think it's safe to say these two are dating? Check out the post below.