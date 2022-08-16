The public has already crowned Omarion as the "unbothered" king, but he may have met his match. Ashanti has been the talk of Hip Hop for weeks following Irv Gotti and Ja Rule's appearance on Drink champs. Gotti rehashed his prior romance with the Murder Inc singer, leaving many to speculate about whether or not he was truly over the relationship. Although they dated for a time two decades ago, Irv seemed to have unresolved feelings about the split.

Meanwhile, Ashanti has continued to take to stages across the globe as she pushes her career forward. This year marks the 20th anniversary of her eponymous debut studio album, and she caught up with CBS Mornings for a walk down memory lane.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

She discussed having full support from her parents who encouraged whatever career path she wanted to take. Even with her loved ones in her corner, Ashanti said she faced doubt, like any other creative.

"With all the support in the world, sometimes you still feel like, 'Well, am I gonna make it? Is it gonna be that big?' I didn't dream that these things would happen," she said.

It was an ambition that came after she rejected opportunities to run track for some of the highest-rated schools in the country. "We had that scholarship for Hampton and Princeton … it's a big deal."

Check out her interview with CBS Mornings below.