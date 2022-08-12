They have since moved on from their episode with Irv Gotti and Ja Rule, but Drink Champs is still at the center of controversy over statements made during the discussion, We've been regularly reporting on highlights from the episode, however, the Murder Inc boss has taken some heavy hits over his remarks about Ashanti. Irv has spoken about his alleged romance with the singer for years, but on Drink Champs, he let it all out. He called her a b*tch, said he wouldn't consider handing over her masters, claimed that him being in a relationship with her helped her career, alleged that she deserted him when he faced a federal investigation, and dropped several insults throughout.

The public, and Noreaga, interpreted the comments as Gotti remaining bitter about Ashanti moving on from Irv to Nelly, but Gotti insisted that he was over the entire relationship.

Ja Rule got caught in the verbal crossfire as he faced backlash. He and Ashanti have been close friends for years, often referring to one another as brother and sister, but people felt as if he just stood by as Irv Gotti unleashed disrespect. After Fat Joe condemned them both, Ja would come forward to say he did stand up for the singer and to leave him out of it, but today (August 11), he has returned with an update.

The rapper shared a photo of himself with Ashanti on stage and penned a note about Gotti's remarks.

"Brotherly love… The last few days have been very turbulent for me but it’s time to land the plane," he wrote. "I love my sis I love my bro but I DO NOT condone or agree with the behavior nor the way Gotti handled things on drink champs I hope y’all understand how uncomfortable this is for me being in the middle of something I wish to not be."

"Going forward all I ask is to be left out of this please and thank you!!! Sincerely Switzerland Bennett." Several of his famous peers commented that they were happy he said something. Check it out below.