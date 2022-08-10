Irv Gotti says that Ashanti, who was signed to his record label, Murder Inc. Records, "ran like a cockroach" after he was arrested for laundering money for Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff of the legendary Supreme Team. Speaking with Page Six, Gotti said that he felt betrayed by the singer after the incident back in 2005.

“When the feds hit, she ran like the cockroaches when you turn the lights on,” Gotti told the outlet. “She was ready to get the fuck off of the Murder Inc. label and she was ready to abandon me, the person who made her. And yes I can say I made her. How do you know I can say that firmly? The minute I stop making her records . . . She has not made a hit since.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

The FBI had alleged “that the Murder Inc. empire took in garbage bags and shoeboxes stuffed with drug money and laundered it for a notorious Queens crack and heroin kingpin," according to a report from The Post at the time. Gotti eventually was exonerated and Ashanti later signed with Def Jam.

She also went on to date Nelly on and off from 2003-2014. Gotti had spoken about his relationship with Ashanti during his recent appearance on Drink Champs, claiming that he came up with the concept for the single, “Happy,” after having sex with her.

Fat Joe later criticized Gotti for "disrespecting her" with his comments during the interview.

A five-part documentary titled the Murder Inc Story premiered on BET, on August 9.

Check out Gotti's recent Drink Champs appearance below.

