Alas, the first single from A$AP Rocky since his dramatic debacle in Sweden has arrived. Every single time this man announces that he has a video on the way, you know to expect something special. A$AP Rocky is truly one of the great creatives of our time, experimenting in just about every area that he dives into. This year has been pretty crazy for him so far but he's back to the norm now. After hyping up the release for the last two days, Flacko decided to drop early this morning, introducing us to his land of mystery, Wes Anderson-esque color use, and ridiculous storytelling.

"Babushka Boi" is officially out now as a single and video. The track was released several moments ago and already, fan reactions are pouring in on social media. We don't regularly hear often from A$AP Rocky so for there to be so much news on him has been pretty strange. Of course, the circumstances have been less-than-positive but now, the self-proclaimed Pretty Motherfucker is back on his grind.

While we still don't know whether the rapper is preparing us for a new album, a mixtape, or nothing at all, it's nice to hear him back on wax. Watch his new video above and be sure to chime in in the comments with your thoughts. Is this a hit or a miss for the Harlem sensation?