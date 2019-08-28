A$AP Rocky Returns In Style With "Babushka Boi"

It's been a difficult year, wrought with unpredictability overseas mayhem, but A$AP Rocky is ready to wipe the slate clean. Almost immediately upon touching back down on North American soil, Lord Flacko opted to head back to basics, once again bringing music into the forefront. What followed was a brief yet imagery-dense marketing campaign for the long-anticipated "Babushka Boi," which fans have been touting as a return to form since its live debut. Now, the official studio version has arrived in full, complete with a brilliantly crafted dark and gruesome video.

The song itself feels like several varying stands of Rocky's musical DNA have congregated in a harmonious fashion; shades of both Testing and his prior work are present here, making for a healthy blend of musical clarity and experimentation. "Buck 50 my babushka," flexes Rocky, "no pistol poppers or prostitutors, car scammers and the Prada boosters." It's nice to hear the man flowing unimpeded, and should "Babushka Boi" be a sign of what's to come, perhaps Rocky's next album will be his strongest release in a minute.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't ducking n***s, I ain't ducking bullets either, shit

I ain't duck sauce since I became a vegan

N***a it's Flacko Jodye Season