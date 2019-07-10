It's unsure when A$AP Rocky will be released from prison in Sweden. The court rejected his appeal to be released because they believe he's a flight risk due to his job as a touring musician. While many people are working to free Flacko, he's been forced to cancel several upcoming performances due to his current legal situation.



John Sciulli/Getty Images

Sonar Festival issued a statement regarding Rocky's upcoming performance at their event along with a statement from Rocky's team. His team announced that he'll be canceling his upcoming festival and tour dates across Europe including his set at Sonar.

“A$AP Rocky is being detained in a Swedish jail for an unknown period of time for acting in self-defense during an altercation that took place. Due to this unfortunate situation he is forced to cancel his European festival and tour dates in July.”

Rocky was set to perform at Sonar festival on Friday, July 19th but now, organizers have stated that they're working diligently to find a proper replacement.

There's a possibility that Rocky could be released from prison on July 19th. However, if officials decide to extend the period, it'll be hard to determine when he could actually be released.

Rocky's received a ton of support from the hip-hop community. Tyler, The Creator, ScHoolboy Q, and Lil Yachty have also said that they won't perform in Sweden again in support of Rocky.