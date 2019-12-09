A$AP Rocky has been repeatedly expressing his interest in helping out the inmates of Kronobergshäktet prison, where he was detained for four weeks over the summer. His first ideas for how he could accomplish this goal involved donating new uniforms that he designed himself and performing for the inmates. A few weeks ago, the prison's Detention Manager, Fredrik Wallin, confirmed that Rocky's lawyer had e-mailed him designs for green sweaters (with "PROMENVD" printed on the chest) and trousers, but the arrangement had not yet been finalized.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

As per a recent tweet from Rocky, it seems that this uniform donation was ultimately turned down by the prison:

"EVEN WHEN IM DENIED ACCESS TO DONATE OR PERFORM FOR THE INMATES IN SWEDEN I STILL WANT TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR THE IMMIGRANTS AND POOR PPL OF OUTSIDE SURROUNDING AREAS , THIS HAS BEEN A DIFFICULT JOURNEY , BUT I FEEL ITS MY TASK TO GIVE BACK TO PPL WHO SUPPORTED ME WHEN I WAS DOWN"

The "Babushka Boi" rapper also suggested in an interview with TMZ that his charitable efforts directed at Sweden's needy were being blocked. "They don’t want us to go back," he said. "They want us to be scared to go over there. I think it's brave what I’m doing.”

However, Rocky is still set to perform a concert in Stockholm on December 11 and most of the proceeds are intended to go to "inmates and prison reformations". If Kronobergshäktet prison refused Rocky's uniform ideas, it might still accept donations in the form of cash.