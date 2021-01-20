A$AP Rocky is known for making daring choices when it comes to his outward aesthetic, making his mark in the music industry as one of the best fashion and street-style connoisseurs around in the game. Earlier in the month, the "Fashion Killa" artist announced that the upcoming Yams Day 2021, which will commemorate the death of A$AP Yams this time 6 years ago, would be completely virtual. Rocky presented Yammy Awards toDrake, Travis Scott, Baby Keem, and others, while also premiering new music at the event. In addition to the theatrics of Yams Day itself, A$AP also debuted a flashy new grill made of diamonds and real canary flowers.

As reported by the jeweler who worked on the spectacular sight on Instagram, the grill was commissioned ahead of the big events on Yams Day. "Happy Yams Day! Flower Grillz," captioned Tetsuya Akiyama, the Japanese grillz jeweler known for his impressive mouth-ice creations. He also shared a series of videos featuring the rapper showing off his new grill.

The new flower grill was donned by the Brooklyn native and appears in his most recent Instagram post after purging his page ahead of Yams Day 2021. Often known to rock gold or diamond in his teeth, this new set is truly the first of its kind for A$AP. Check out some more images of the ice below.

