Envy is one of the seven deadly sins, but it's also one of the more common sins that people commit regularly. With social media and the internet becoming what it is today, it's difficult to not be a little jealous of our neighbors, comparing everything from holiday gifts to career choices. When A$AP Rocky got up close with Rihanna in a series of new pictures from Barbados, which definitely confirm they're a couple, a whole lot of people were feeling pretty envious, reacting online and even getting the Testing rapper's name trending on Twitter.

Yesterday, new pictures of Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were released exclusively by The Shade Room, showing them as they enjoyed a day out in the sun on a catamaran, a jet-ski rise together, a tubing adventure with friends, and more. Some of the photos had them in a close embrace, getting handsy on the boat and proving to the world that the rumors were true. People weren't exactly sure whether they should be happy for the couple, or upset that they weren't the ones in Barbados with Rihanna.

"The fact that ASAP Rocky is in Barbados with Rihanna and I am not," wrote one tweeter, wishing the world-famous pop star had answered his DMs instead of Flacko's. Others theorized on how Lil Uzi Vert, who has been very open about his crush on the Bajan beauty, is feeling at this very moment.



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

It looks like A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are happy together, smiling wide during their outing in the water. Hopefully, they're being safe and wearing their masks when they're out and about.

Are you a fan of them together?