It's been a whirlwind month for A$AP Rocky. The Harlem-based rapper was overseas in Stockholm, Sweden when he found himself in every tourist's nightmare scenario. He was arrested on assault charges and kept in jail for one full month before finally being allowed to fly home and wait for his verdict. He ended up being found guilty of assault but he will not be serving any further time behind bars, which made many people breathe a sigh of relief upon hearing the news. Now that he's back home, he's making up for lost time by teasing some new music and stepping out with a beautiful woman on his arm, levelling up in both his professional and personal life.



Noam Galai/Getty Images

Rocky was spotted kissing Daiane Sodré, a Brazilian model, this weekend in the streets of Manhattan. Just days after the first batch of paparazzi photos were released to the press, some new ones have come out of the couple from last night. Rocky and his new girlfriend were seen embracing each other in public again with the rapper rocking a pair of dark shades at night. They leaned against a car and hugged each other tightly.

Although they've only seemingly been together for a short amount of time, Rocky and Sodré appear to be quite smitten with one another, opting to spend several days in a row together. Do you think they found love?

[via]