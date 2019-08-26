A$AP Rocky remains one of the most eligible bachelors in America. The man is back home after his unfortunate run-in with Sweden's strict justice system and he's already easing us into the prospect of receiving some new music. Earlier today, the AWGE member uploaded a video to his social pages where he teased the arrival of a new single or project titled "Babushka Boi." The trailer is just as creative as anything else Rocky has taken on. This weekend though, he was spotted with a gorgeous woman in the streets of New York City, prompting headlines to be written regarding his relationship status. On the gossip circuit, everybody is trying to figure out just who this girl is.

It's not uncommon for Rocky to be parading around the city with a ravishing lady on his arm. As the self-proclaimed "pretty motherfucker," it's almost a must for him to show up everywhere with a dame joining him as his sidekick. It appears as though a new model has joined his army of pretty girls after Daiane Sodre, a Brazillian bombshell, was spotted getting very close to the rapper this weekend. In a video captured by the paparazzi, Rocky and Sodre were seen in a romantic embrace, kissing each other before taking a quick stroll.

Do you mess with his new girl? Take a look at the photos below.