It's fair to say that receiving a comparison to a member of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan is enough to humble even the most confident rapper. After all, the Wu are among the most respected hip-hop crews of all time -- especially in their home turf of New York City. It's no surprise that many rappers understand and appreciate the Wu's impact to this day, and an endearing new clip shared on A$AP Ferg's Instagram page highlights exactly that.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

As it happens, A$AP Ferg recently met up with the legendary Tracy Morgan while out and about in New York, and the actor rolled up to show some love to the charismatic "Floor Seats" emcee. Though respect was certainly mutual, Morgan made sure to hit Ferg with a massive compliment, comparing him to the late, great Wu-Tang Clan icon Ol' Dirty Bastard.

"Can I tell you something?" says Morgan, hanging out the window with an easygoing swagger. "You the ODB of that group. You're the soul, man. You know how I feel about you. Spit your bars, I love you man." Ferg laughs, clearly flattered by Morgan's sincere assessment; from the sound of it, the pair have had similar exchanges in the past. Not to mention the fact that Morgan actually knew Ol' Dirty, having previously partied with the late rapper back in the day.

Unsurprisingly, many of Ferg's fans hit the comments to co-sign the ODB comparison, a testament to Ferg's charisma and character behind the mic. Check out the clip below, and sound off if you agree that A$AP Ferg is the Ol' Dirty Bastard of the A$AP Mob.