The Wu-Tang Clan ain't nothin' to f*ck with, and if you need clarification on what that means, apparently you can just ask Tracy Morgan. The acclaimed comedian is "Wu for life" and recently revealed just how close of a friendship he has with the members of rap's iconic supergroup. Tracy chatted with Sway in the Morning via telephone and during the discussion, he mentioned he and the late-great Ol' Dirty Bastard used to party together.



Evan Agostini / Staff / Getty Images

"[ODB] would come see me perform and then me and him would get in the car, in the drop-top and go crazy around New York City," the comedian said. "Just wildin'. And then one night we hung out 'til like, four in the morning. We went to Brooklyn. We went to my mom's crib and all that. Then we rolled to the city and there was the studio. And we went in the studio and I seen a complete change. He's business, man. I see the complete change."

Tracy explained that all night they were drinking and partying in the Big Apple, but when they hit the recording studio at six o'clock in the morning, "it was business." The actor added that he wasn't exactly sure what song Ol' Dirt Bastard was working on, but it "might have been 'Shimmy Shimmy Ya.'"

