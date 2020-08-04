In a refreshing turn of events, the twenty-fifth anniversary of Raekwon's classic debut Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... has been getting the coverage it deserves. In fact, Rae even surprised the masses with the announcement that a third chapter of the saga is on the way, the first since Only Built 4 Cuban Linx 2... landed in 2009; believe it or not, the sequel actually managed to live up to the first one's stellar reputation. Be that as it may, RZA has stepped up to reflect on the good ol' days, taking to Instagram to share an epic behind-the-scenes picture from the album's photoshoot.

Niels van Iperen/Getty Images

Of course, longtime Wu-disciples will have seen this one already. Yet for those who haven't, the image is a classic reminder that Wu-Tang is indeed forever, as all of them hold it down beside an elegant and badass Wu-Tang tapestry. Though the album doesn't feature the Clan in its entirety, it's clear that they all stood behind Rae all the same. It's especially nice to see Ol' Dirty in the mix -- rest in peace to the fallen drunken master.

"We are stronger than ever!" declares RZA, in his triumphant caption. "Photoshoot for Only Built 4 Cuban Linx." Even as some cast doubt on the Wu-Tang's ability to stand united in modern times, the RZA has tirelessly proved that the old adage -- based on which they named their sophomore album -- has held true to this very day. Check out the classic image, and be sure to show some love to Raekwon's debut album in the comments below.