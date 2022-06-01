A$AP Bari continued to call out A$AP Rocky on social media, Wednesday, remarking that the rapper's upcoming album is "trash." Bari had previously labeled Rocky "burnt out" in response to one of his recent posts on Instagram.

"Shit trash," Bari wrote, commenting on a post by Our Generation Music, which announced that Rocky's upcoming album will not be titled "All Smiles."



Similar to Bari's last diss, fans sided overwhelmingly with Rocky in response.

"Why talk down on the man who made you relevant?!?" one fan wrote back at Bari, as caught by XXL. "And to do it on the internet means you are crying for attention... smh who hurt you? You lame af!"

While Rocky hasn't provided too many details regarding his next album, he recently released a new single titled "D.M.B." In a music video for the song, he and his partner, Rihanna, can be seen venturing around New York City.

As for not titling his new album "All Smiles," Rocky explained to Dazed Magazine that the real All Smiles is "more of a concept project."

"One thing I can tell you is that the name isn’t gonna be All Smiles—you know, I never publicly said that my album was called All Smiles,” Rocky said. "That one is more of a concept project, it’s music and more. I’m wrapping up the new album now; I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it. I don’t want to be cliche or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything. Going from that industrial, subversive sound from Testing and then graduating with a more polished sound…I just like where it is.”

Check out Bari's comment below.



