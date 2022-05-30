A$AP Rocky and Rihanna recently welcomed their first child together. While they haven't revealed a name or shared any pictures, Rocky did recently give insight into how he wants to approach fatherhood during a recent interview with Dazed Magazine. The rapper explained that he wants teach his kids to hold onto their inner-child, even when they're adults.



Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images

"I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” he told the mag. “I actually love to watch cartoons—I’ve watched like, Teletubbies, Blue’s Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark. I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I’m not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents.”

He also offered insight into his next album, which won't actually be titled, All Smiles. Despite an AWGE collaboration with Selfridges in 2019 that seemingly revealed the album's title, he said that All Smiles was actually part of a whole other project he's working on.

"One thing I can tell you is that the name isn’t gonna be All Smiles—you know, I never publicly said that my album was called All Smiles,” Rocky said. "That one is more of a concept project, it’s music and more. I’m wrapping up the new album now; I’ve been shooting so many visuals for it. I don’t want to be cliche or sound like a salesman, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit on everything. Going from that industrial, subversive sound from Testing and then graduating with a more polished sound…I just like where it is.”

We'll keep you posted on more information on Rocky's next album.

