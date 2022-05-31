A$AP Bari called out A$AP Rocky on Instagram, Monday, labeling the new father "burnt out." The comment came on a post with several photos of Rocky as well as a snippet of a song by Kingpin Skinny Pimp.

"You burnt out...," Bari wrote in response to the post.

It's unclear what prompted the aggression, but fans were quick to take Rocky's side, with some referencing Bari's 2019 sexual assault case. Others made it clear Rocky is living "his best life" and Bari is likely jealous.



Brian Ach / Getty Images

"Rocky is living his best life at this point and this show will last forever for him, Rih and family," one user wrote. "Accept it that Rocky is DIVINE and a BLESSED MAN so he can never be cursed. Go and put your miserable life in order and leave him alone to enjoy his life, business and beautiful family. Bye Bari the RAT."

Bari had recently accused a separate member of A$AP Mob of being a "fucking rat" and snitching on Rocky. Additionally, he got into a heated confrontation with Lil Uzi Vert back in April. Video of the incident made it way online afterward.

Denzel Curry also commented on Rocky's new pictures; however, he did so in a more friendly manner.

"GIMISUM FAMILY," he wrote.

Check out Rocky's latest Instagram post below.





