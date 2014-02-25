Zuse
- NewsTrench ZuseTrenchWerk presents a new joint project between Jamaican trapper Zuse and producers Nard & B: "Trench Zuse." By Angus Walker
- NewsBag It UpHNHH PREMIERE! Zuse teams with Nard & B for an end-of-summer trap essential: "Bag It Up." By Angus Walker
- NewsSet It OffHNHH PREMIERE! Zuse shares a motivational new anthem for the streets: "Set It Off." By Angus Walker
- NewsI Can Feel It (Drugs)PREMIERE! Zuse flips Frank Ocean's "Pink Matter" on "I Can Feel It (Drugs)."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsI Need YouPREMIERE: Zuse sings over slick, guitar-driven FKi production on "I Need You."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsI Can't Wait (Remix)Zuse recruits Lil Durk for the official remix to his Metro Boomin-produced banger "I Can't Wait."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsZuse "On My Nerves" VideoHNHH Premiere. Watch the new music video for Zuse's "On My Nerves."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDefient Studio Session With Zuse, FKi's SauceLordRich, Tommy Swisher & Runway RichyDefient/No Genre artists Zuse, Runway Richy, Tommy Swisher and SauceLordRich play us some new music in the studio. By Rose Lilah
- HNHH TVZuse, SauceLordRich (FKi), Tommy Swisher & Runway Richy Preview Tracks In The Defient StudiosBy HNHH Staff
- NewsTrapZuseYoung Thug, Metro Boomin, Post Malone, and more feature on Zuse's new tape "TrapZuse."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsPlug Is LatinoListen to Zuse x Young Thug's "Plug is Latino."By Rose Lilah
- NewsOn GodZuse nabs a Post Malone feature on "On God."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsOn The Come Up: ZuseWatch as we profile Zuse on the come up.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDirty SpriteHNHH Premiere! Check out Zuse and Ricky Blow's "Dirty Sprite."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsZuse Feat. Snypa "Gun Sounds" VideoZuse and Snypa rap about "Gun Sounds" in their latest video.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsZuse Feat. Jino "Eww Eww Eww" Freestyle VideoZuse shares a new freestyle over Young Thug's "Eww Eww Eww" that also features Jino.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsZuse "Hookah (Freestyle)" VideoZuse goes in over Tyga and Young Thug's "Hookah."By Patrick Lyons
- Music VideosZuse Feat. Trae Tha Truth "Oiler" VideoHNHH premieres Zuse's new video for "Oiler" with Trae Tha Truth.By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosZuse ft. Trae Tha Truth "Oiler" (Official Video)By HNHH Staff
- MixtapesFrank WhiteListen to Zuse's "Frank White".By Rose Lilah
- SongsOilerZuse teams with Trae Tha Truth on "Oiler".By Trevor Smith