Zack Bia
Songs
Zack Bia Connects With Don Toliver For Club-Worthy Debut Single, "Hardcore"
"I think if you follow the song, it feels like a journey of one night. The first half being the party, then coming into the morning," the producer told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 of his debut track.
By
Hayley Hynes
Jan 27, 2023
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE