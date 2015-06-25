Vic Spencer
- MixtapesVic Spencer & Original Super Legend Bring Smoky And Dreamy Vibes To "Be Double Clip Tight"The Chicago MC and his producer in crime meticulously crafted a solid project. By Zachary Horvath
- NewsL.O.C.Vic Spencer returns with "L.O.C."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsLove For VicThe self-described "worst rapper from Chicago" returns with "Love For Vic."By Trevor Smith
- NewsDropping FeelingsVic Spencer claims "best rapper in Chicago" status on "Dropping Feelings".By Trevor Smith
- BeefReally, Nigga?!Vic Spencer comes at Mick Jenkins once again on "Really Nigga?!"By Rose Lilah
- NewsDick Jerkins (Mick Jenkins Diss)Vic Spencer disses Mick Jenkins on "Dick Jerkins".By Trevor Smith
- NewsWeed & ClothesVic Spencer and Tree team for "Weed & Clothes".By Trevor Smith