- NewsU-God Drops Off "Venom" LP Featuring Method Man, Raekwon & MoreWu-Tang vet U-God delivers bar after bar of Shaolin goodness. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsU-God Drops Off "Bit Da Dust" Off His Forthcoming Album "Venom"U-God returns with new song, "Bit Da Dust."By Aron A.
- NewsU-God Recruits Raekwon, Inspectah Deck & Scotty Wotty For "Epicenter"HNHH Premiere - U-God links up with Raekwon, Inspectah Deck and Scotty Wotty for "Epicenter." By Aron A.
- NewsU-God Goes In Over Metro Boomin's "Ghostface Killers"U-God blends old-school and new with "Ghostface Killers Freestyle"By Mitch Findlay
- NewsVenomU-God announces album "Venom," releases title track.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJourney (Remix)Cannibal Ox remixes U-God and Kool Keith's "Journey." By Angus Walker
- NewsU-God Feat. Jackpot Scotty Wotty, Gza "Heads Up" VideoU-God drops a video for his track "Heads Up" featuring Jackpot Scotty Wotty and Gza.By Bruce Smith
- NewsMount EverestThe latest leak from U-God's upcoming "Keynote Speaker" project, featuring Inspectah Deck and Detroit emcee Elzhi.By hnhh
- NewsGolden ArmsA new leak from U-God's upcoming "Keynote Speaker" which drops on July 23rd.By Rose Lilah
- SongsFameU-God drops a new single with help from Styles P from his upcoming album "Keynote Speaker" which arrives July 23rd.By Rose Lilah
- NewsFireU-God links up with Method Man & Jackpot Scotty Wotty for a track off his forthcoming album "Keynote Speaker" dropping July 23rd via RZA’s Soul Temple RecordsBy Trevor Smith
- NewsHeads UpThe latest from the Wu-Tang Clan's U-God, featuring fellow member GZA.By hnhh