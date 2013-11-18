Ty Farris
- NewsPrayer For The CompetitionTy Farris brings us his new EP, and off it "Prayers For The Competition."By Q. K. W.
- NewsHold OnTy Farris calls on Royce Da 5'9 for his latest #Room39 leak "Hold On."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTy Farris "Product Of My......" VideoTy Farris returns in dark times with "Product Of My......"By hnhh
- NewsMaintain N SurviveTy Farris links up with Nash on "Maintain N Survive."By hnhh
- NewsThe Barcode 2Stream Ty Farris' "The Barcode 2" mixtape.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMonster FreestyleTy Farris raps over Meek Mill's "Monster" for this week's edition of #FarrisFridays.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsJust Roc FreestyleBy Danny Schwartz
- NewsYoung Gifted And Black FreestyleTy Farris checks in with "Young Gifted And Black Freestyle" over the Big Daddy Kane 1989 classic.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsHip Hop FreestyleTy Farris drops a new freestyle over Dead Prez's "Hip Hop" instrumental. By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTy Farris "Top 5 In My City" VideoTy Farris drops visuals for "Top 5 In My City."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsTy Farris "Where I Excel" VideoTy Farris drops a video for "Where I Excel."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsAnother CrackbabyTy Farris returns with "Another Crackbaby".By Trevor Smith
- NewsGhost of Dipset (Freestyle)Ty Farris continues to kill it in his latest freestyle over "Ghost of Dipset."By hnhh
- NewsGo Get ItHere goes the official single, produced by Joe Milly, from Detroit native Ty Farris' new project "Rydah Music" which you can cop by hitting the iTunes button.By Rose Lilah
- SongsI PromiseHNHH Premiere! Detroit native Ty Farris nabs a feature from a fellow rapper from The D, Royce, for a taste off his new project "Rydah Music" which drops tomorrow. Production from Trox. Follow Ty on Twitter @tyfarris1By Rose Lilah