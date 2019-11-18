Teejayx6
- NewsTeejayx6 Teams Up With Lex Luger For 6-Track EP "Generation Scam"Teejayx6's EP "Generation Scam" has features from 24hrs and Boldy James.By Alexander Cole
- NewsTeejayx6 & 24Hrs Team Up For "EDD Baby"Teejayx6, 24hrs & Lex Luger connect for a banger.By Aron A.
- NewsTeejayx6 Can't Stop Getting Paid On "CashApp"It's the year of scam rap.By Dre D.
- NewsTeejayx6 Scams His Way To The Top On "Black Air Force Activity: The Reload" Featuring NLE Choppa, Sada Baby, & MoreTeejayx6 is still all about scamming and frauding, dropping "Black Air Force Activity: The Reload" with features from Sada Baby, NLE Choppa, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTeejayx6 Enlists NLE Choppa For New Song "Punchin'"Teejayx6 and NLE Choppa "leave the whole scene bloody" on the former's new song "Punchin'."By Lynn S.
- NewsTeejayx6 Holds It Down With "Black Lives Matter"Teejayx6 honors George Floyd's memory with new track "Black Lives Matter."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTeejayX6 Drops "How Teejayx6 & Kasher Quon Got Arrested"Teejayx6 might not be a great rapper but he's an excellent storyteller. By Aron A.
- NewsTeejayx6 Explains "How To End A Career"Teejayx6 has some tricks up his sleeves.By Aron A.
- NewsTeejayx6 Scams His Way Through Life On "Hackers"Teejayx6 "Scammers" is a survival guide in the face of a recession.By Aron A.
- NewsTeejayx6 Shares His Third Song Of The Week, "New Scheme"Nothing like a good old YouTube dump. By Noah C
- NewsTeejayx6 Is Back With "Explaining The Bars"New music from Detroit's leading scam rapper.By Aron A.
- NewsTeejayx6 Brings Early 2000s Nostalgia On "NBA Street Vol.2"Teejayx6 tackles a classic Pete Rock & CL Smooth track for his latest. By Aron A.
- MixtapesTeejayx6 Opens The Decade With Scammer's Guide "2020"Begin your New Year with your scammin' pal Teejayx6.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTeejayx6 Has A New Scam Idea On "Merry XMAS"Teejayx6 drops a new song for the holidays.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTeejayx6 Drops "Black Air Force Activity 1" MixtapeScam-rapBy Karlton Jahmal
- NewsTeejayx6 Is Back To Finessing On "Gadgets"Teejayx6 is back with some more scam raps.By Aron A.
- NewsTeejayx6 Flips 2Pac Classic On Clever "Ambitions As A Swiper"Teejayx6 delivers quotables for days. By Mitch Findlay