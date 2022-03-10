Tanna Leone
- NewsTanna Leone Drops An Impressive Debut With "Sleepy Soldier"The pgLang signee shares his debut project on the label, "Sleepy Soldier." By Aron A.
- NewspgLang Signee Tanna Leone Shares "Death N Taxes"Tanna Leone debuts a new single off of his forthcoming project, "Death N Taxes." By Aron A.
- NewsTanna Leone Drops "Picasso" Ahead Of His Debut AlbumTanna Leone shares a strong message in his new track, "Picasso."By Lawrencia Grose
- NewspgLang's Tanna Leone Delivers Two New Songs "With The Villains" & "Lucky"Tanna Leone announces Def Jam signing with two new songs. By Aron A.