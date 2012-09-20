Soundz
- NewsSheets EPCheck out Soundz's "Sheets" EP.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosSoundz "Kissing On Your Neck" VideoSoundz gives us a sensual video just in time for Valentine's Day.By hnhh
- NewsSoundz "Vivian's Interlude" VideoWatch Soundz's new visual for "Vivian's Interlude."By Rose Lilah
- NewsMissing HeartSoundz links up with Quentin Miller for a new collab titled "Missing Heart."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKissing On Your Neck (Remix)Soundz recruits Jeremih for the official remix to "Kissing On Your Neck."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMind GamesFamed producer Soundz jumpstarts his career as a singer by getting King Los on a hot new track "Mind Games." By Angus Walker
- NewsKissing On Your NeckListen to Soundz' new single "Kissing On Your Neck".By Kevin Goddard
- MixtapesLike JordanCop Soundz brand new mixtape "Like Jordan".By Kevin Goddard
- NewsAin't My FaultGive Travis Porter - Ain't My Fault a spin - it's the latest release from Soundz, having dropped on Thursday, September 20th, 2012.By DJ Ill Will