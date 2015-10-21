Snakehips
- NewsTinashe Reunites With Snakehips For New Song, "Who's Gonna Love You Tonight"Tinashe previously collaborated with the duo and Chance the Rapper on 2015's "All My Friends."By Hayley Hynes
- NewsSnakehips & Jess Glynne Collab With A Boogie & Davido On "Lie For You"Electronic duo Snakehips are here with an all-star cast of artists for their new track "Lie For You."By Alexander Cole
- NewsSnakehips Recruits Jeremih & Amine For New Single "For The F^_^k Of It"Listen to the Snakehips' new single "For The F^_^k Of It" featuring Jeremih & Amine.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsEither WayCheck out the new single from Snakehips, Anne-Marie and Joey Bada$$ called "Either Way."By Matt F
- NewsRight NowSnakehips return with "Right Now," feat. Elhae, D.R.A.M., & H.E.R.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsFallingSnakehips release triumphant, soulful "Falling" ahead of their new project "Money On Me EP."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMoney On MeSnakehips and Anderson .Paak join forces for "Money On Me."By Rose Lilah
- NewsSnakehips Feat. Tinashe & Chance The Rapper "All My Friends" VideoWatch the official music video for Snakehips' collaboration with Tinashe and Chance The Rapper, "All My Friends."By Rose Lilah
- NewsAll My FriendsUK production duo, Snakehips, recruit Tinashe & Chance The Rapper for their new catchy single "All My Friends."By Kevin Goddard