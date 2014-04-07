$kinny
- Music VideosSkinny & Belly Team Up To Warn The Opps In "No Beef"HNHH PREMIERE: Skinny and Belly send a message to their haters in the new video for "No Beef."By Alex Zidel
- NewsR$CH$kinny unloads a new track from his upcoming album "1999 Parachutes."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsCookies & Swisher SweetsListen to $kinny’s newest offering “Cookies & Swisher Sweets.”By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLiving LikeSkinny and Skeme team up on "Living Like".By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosSkinny "Roll Up" VideoHNHH Premiere! Watch the official music video for Skinny's "Roll Up."By Rose Lilah
- NewsGhetto Disneyland (Hosted By DJ Carisma)Skinny, the rapper from Saudi, has a new mixtape, dubbed "Ghetto Disneyland."By hnhh