Sid Sriram
- MusicSid Sriram’s Kaleidoscopic Vision: How "Sidharth" Became A Declaration Of Identity & SelfExclusive: With “Sidharth,” Sid Sriram plants a flag for South Asian talent across the world. Having gained his footing in South Indian cinema, he signed with Def Jam for his first English-speaking record that comprehensively captures his musical identity, blending his roots as a Carnatic musician with elements of R&B, indie rock, and electronic.By Aron A.
- MixtapesSid Sriram's "Sidharth" Is A Piece Of ArtSid Sriram's voice was sent from heaven. By Zachary Horvath
- NewsSid Sriram "Moments Of Weakness" VideoWatch Sed Sriram's video for "Moments Of Weakness".By Trevor Smith