ShaqIsDope
- NewsShaqIsDope Delivers New Track, “Re-Rock”The new song follows ShaqIsDope’s July release, “Baddie (Break Her Heart).”ByHayley Hynes1.7K Views
- NewsShaqIsDope Returns With Summer Vibes On "Cali Love"ShaqIsDope floats on his latest track "Cali Love."ByAlexander Cole1.5K Views
- NewsShaqIsDope Drops Off New Single "Blame Game"ShaqIsDope comes through with his first single of the year, looking inward on the introspective "Blame Game."ByMitch Findlay1428 Views
- NewsShaqIsDope Drops Off His Latest Project "Dark Days Ahead"ShaqIsDope is back with his latest project. ByAron A.1.6K Views
- MixtapesShaqIsDope Repackages Old Drops For "ShaqIsDope 1.5"ShaqIsDope drops off a package for fans.ByMilca P.2.3K Views
- NewsShaqisdope Shares New Song "Losing My Soul"Check out Shaqisdope's third release of the day "Losing My Soul."ByKevin Goddard2.5K Views
- NewsShaqisdope Drops Off New Introspective Song "This Life"Listen to Shaqisdope's new song "This Life."ByKevin Goddard2.2K Views
- NewsShaqIsDope Releases Smooth Banger "Plenty Days"ShaqIsDope is back with his new track, "Plenty Days."ByAron A.3.5K Views
- NewsShaqIsDope's Kills It On "Fashion Killa"The new ShaqIsDope song is a love letter to fashion.ByBrynjar Chapman2.0K Views
- NewsShaqIsDope Dedicates "Regulate" To One Of G-Funk's PioneersHNHH Premiere: ShaqIsDope drops "Regulate."ByDevin Ch3.6K Views
- NewsToronto's ShaqIsDope Is Back With A New Single For 2018ShaqIsDope breaks a 7 month silence with "Cold As Ice."ByBrynjar Chapman2.3K Views
- NewsStream ShaqIsDope's New Self-Titled EPOut now, stream ShaqIsDope's new self-titled EP.ByKevin Goddard4.3K Views
- NewsShaqIsDope Releases New Song "Ble$$ings"Listen to ShaqisDope's new song "Ble$$ings."ByKevin Goddard4.3K Views
- NewsShaqIsDope Drops Off New Song "Facts"Listen to ShaqisDope's latest offering "Facts."ByKevin Goddard6.7K Views
- NewsPowerShaqisdope drops off the new song "Power."ByKevin Goddard135 Views
- NewsI Want 2 WinListen to a new release from Toronto's Shaqisdope called "I Want 2 Win."ByKevin Goddard182 Views
- NewsKing PushListen to a new release from Toronto's Shaqisdope called "King Push."ByKevin Goddard106 Views
- NewsFalling FreestyleShaqIsDope released new track "Falling Freestyle."Byhnhh197 Views
- NewsFalls DownShaqisDope drops off the new song "Falls Down."ByKevin Goddard106 Views
- NewsFor The StreetsListen to ShaqisDope's new song "For The Streets."ByKevin Goddard101 Views