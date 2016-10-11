Raphael Saadiq
- MusicBeyonce's "CUFF IT" Was Written For Raphael Saadiq's Group, He ClaimsThe Tony! Toni! Toné! member shared that he wrote the song for his group, but realized it was too big for Queen Bey to pass up on.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsRaphael Saadiq Drops First Album in Nine Years, "Jimmy Lee"The R&B legend returns. By Noah C
- NewsKendrick Lamar Holds It Down On Raphael Saadiq's "Rearview"Kendrick Lamar continues bodying the R&B one-two punch. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsRaphael Saadiq Shares Funky Up-Tempo Single "So Ready"The is given from an addicts perspective.By Erika Marie
- NewsRaphael Saadiq & Ernest Turner Join Together On "Glory To The Veins"His "Jimmy Lee" project will hit the streets on August 23.By Erika Marie
- NewsRaphael Saadiq Returns With "Something Keeps Calling" Featuring Rob BaconWe're ready for his next solo project.By Erika Marie
- BasketballHeroListen to what may be Damian Lillard's last release before the season: "Hero."By Danny Schwartz