Prince Sole
- NewsNo MorePrince Sole links up with Iamsu! & The Kid Ryan for the new collab "No More."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsWassupPrince Sole returns with "Wassup".By Trevor Smith
- SongsShe Ain't Fuckin' With MePrince Sole parts with his latest track, "She Ain't Fuckin' With Me," featuring The Kid Ryan.By hnhh
- NewsPrince Sole "I Got Me" VideoWatch I Got MeBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsTrillestOff the upcoming"Sunset Champagne & Cocaine" project (Hosted by DJ Carisma)By DJ Ill Will
- NewsChillthe Bay's Prince Sole reaches out to Mann & YMTK to drop his new jointBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsNo Occasion Needed (Hosted by DJ Carisma)New mixtape from the Bay's Prince SoleBy DJ Ill Will
- NewsWomen Love AaliyahPrince Sole flips Drake's new "Women Love Beyonce." Off "No Occasion Needed"By DJ Ill Will
- NewsNo Occasion NeededOff upcoming Mixtape "No Occasion Needed"By DJ Ill Will
- NewsAll Day Loveranother new joint from Prince Sole...this time he brings along Ray J to accompany himBy DJ Ill Will