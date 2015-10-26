PRhyme
- NewsPRhyme Links With Roc Marciano On Gritty "Respect My Gun"A highlight from the long-awaited "PRhyme 2" album.By Trevor Smith
- NewsRoyce Da 5'9", DJ Premier, & Yelawolf Murder "W.O.W"Yelawolf & Royce Da 5'9" trade bars over a badass DJ Premier instrumental. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsStream Royce Da 5'9" & DJ Premier's "PRhyme 2" AlbumRoyce Da 5'9" & DJ Premier's highly anticipated sequel to "PRhyme" has arrived.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRoyce Da 5'9" & 2 Chainz Kick Game On "Flirt"Royce Da 5'9" and 2 Chainz examine the underappreciated art of female game. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosPRhyme Take It Back To Basics In "Rock It" VideoRoyce Da 5'9" and DJ Premier drop off some new "PRhyme" visuals. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDJ Premier & Royce Da 5'9" Share New "PRhyme 2" Song "Rock It"Listen to a new leak off Royce Da 5'9" & DJ Premier's "PRhyme 2" album with "Rock It."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosPRhyme Choke Out The KKK In Dave East Assisted "Era"Royce Da 5'9" and DJ Premier hold it down for another "Era."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPRhyme Feat. Logic "Mode" Lyric VideoCan you keep up with Royce Da 5'9" and Logic's lyrics?By hnhh
- SportsPRhyme "Rockin' With The Best" ('NBA Countdown' Theme Song)PRhyme have given ESPN's "NBA Countdown" new theme music. Hear "Rockin' with the Best" in the new opening sequence. By Angus Walker
- NewsWishin IIPRhyme grab Black Thought for a tough new remix: "Wishin II." By Angus Walker
- NewsGolden EraRoyce da 5'9" and DJ Premier share a sneak preview of their upcoming deluxe album.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsHighs & LowsPRhyme, DOOM and Phonte team for "Highs & Lows".By Trevor Smith
- NewsPRhyme "Courtesy" VideoWatch Royce da 5'9" & DJ Premier's soulful new video "Courtesy."By Danny Schwartz