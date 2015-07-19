Phresher
- NewsPhresher Demolishes Migos "Straightenin"Phresher goes in on the "Culture III" single. By Aron A.
- NewsFivio Foreign & Stunna 4 Vegas Link Phresher On Massive "All The Smoke 2.0"Phresher comes through with the visuals for "All The Smoke 2.0" ft. Stunna 4 Vegas and Fivio Foreign.By Aron A.
- NewsPhresher Releases New Project "Brick By Brick" Ft. A Boogie, Fivio ForeignPhresher returns with a brand new project featuring Casanova, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more.By Aron A.
- NewsPhresher & Casanova Connect For Big Banger "Big Dawg"Phresher and Casanova go beast mode on their latest banger.By Aron A.
- NewsPhresher & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Link Up On "Point Em Out"Phresher and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie join forces for a brand new banger.By Aron A.
- BarsPhresher Has Bars For Days In New HNHH Freestyle SessionPhresher sets the HNHH offices ablaze. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPhresher Reveals His Secret Paranoia On "My Buddy"Phresher is doing his part in putting Brooklyn on the map.By Devin Ch
- MixtapesPhresher's "PH" Album Has ArrivedPhresher's "PH" features Busta Rhymes, Joey Bada$$, Cardi B & more.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPhresher Taps Famous Dex For New Single "Keep It Up"Phresher and Dexter link up for new banger "Keep It Up."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPhresher Releases A Song For The Ladies With "You Do"Listen to Phresher's new song "You Do."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPhresher Returns With New Song "Like Dis"Listen to Phresher's new release "Like Dis."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosPhresher, Derez DeShon & Philthy Rich Join Forces For New Video "Teamwork"Check out Phresher's new video for "Teamwork" featuring Derez Deshon & Philthy Rich.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPhresher Comes Through With Melodic Banger "TeamWork"Phresher shines on emotional new banger "TeamWork." By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosPhresher Feat. Cardi B "Right Now" VideoCheck out Phresher's new video for "Right Now" featuring Cardi B.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsCookinListen to Phresher's new release "Cookin."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosPhresher Feat. Trill Sammy "Tag" VideoWatch Phresher's new video for "Tag" featuring Trill Sammy.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFeel A WayPhresher drops off "Feel A Way" featuring Jim Jones, Don Q, and Papoose.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPhresher "Lyft" VideoWatch Phresher's new video for "Lyft."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsWait A Minute (Remix)HNHH PREMIERE: Waka Flocka adds a verse to Phresher's hit, "Wait A Minute."By Trevor Smith
- NewsWait A Minute (Remix)50 Cent jumps on Phresher’s buzzing new single “Wait A Minute,” found off the new G-Unit tape "Lost Flash Drive."By Kevin Goddard
- News#PhresherWitAPH (Show & Prove Freestyle)Phresher comes through with an exclusive "Show & Prove" freestyle.By Trevor Smith
- NewsPhresher Feat. Desiigner "On The Low" VideoCheck out Phresher’s new video “On The Low” featuring Desiigner.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosPhresher "WwOoOoOo" VideoWatch PHresher's video for the Rick Flair-quoting, "WwOoOoOo".By Trevor Smith