- NewsPharoahe Monch & th1rt3en Release "A Magnificent Day For An Exorcism"th1rteen make their formal debut with "A Magnificent Time For An Exorcism."By Aron A.
- NewsPharoahe Monch's New Group Th1rt3en Drops "Fight" With Cypress HillPharoahe Monch, Daru Jones, and Marcus Machado's new group th1rt3en taps Cypress Hill for new protest anthem "Fight." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsStyles P, Pharoahe Monch, & Marco Polo Drop "Same Shit Different Toilet"Pharoahe Monch, Styles P, and Marco Polo stand up to injustice on grimy new single "Same Shit Different Toilet."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPharoahe Monch Returns With New Group TH1RT3EN For "Palindrome"Pharoahe Monch & TH1RT3EN drop off their new record.By Aron A.
- NewsPharoahe Monch Cautions Against Reckless "Yayo" UsePharoahe Monch comes through with more proof of his perpetually sharpened lyricism. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsPharoahe Monch & Lil Fame Want Their Money On Aggressive New Track "24 Hours"Pharoahe Monch drops off his new song, "24 Hours" ft. Lil Fame.By Aron A.
- NewsPharoahe Monch "Broken Again" VideoPharoahe Monch releases the visuals to his latest lyrical exercise "Broken Again."By Lloyd Jaffe
- SongsGet DownPharoahe Monch provides a new track, "Get Down".By Trevor Smith
- SongsBad MFPharoahe Monch is one bad MF, in case you didn't already know.By Rose Lilah
- NewsStand Your Ground (Rough)Originally intended for his upcoming album "PTSD" Pharoahe let's go of the rough edit of "Stand Your Ground" in reaction to the Zimmerman verdict. The track is meant to encourage listeners to "get involved". Produced and mixed by Lee Stone.By Trevor Smith
- NewsDamagePlaying with a famous line from LL's "Momma Said Knock You Out", Pharoahe does his thing on this new single off his upcoming EP "P.T.S.D." scheduled for a late Fall release.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsBlack Hand SideStream Black Hand Side, the newest drop from Pharoahe Monch which features Styles P & Phonte. The cut was released on Friday, March 4th, 2011.By Rose Lilah
- NewsAssassins [Tags]*Just Added*Give Assassins [Tags] a listen - it's a new offering from Pharoahe Monch, featuring Jean Grae & Royce Da 5'9''. It was dropped on Thursday, February 10th, 2011.By Rose Lilah