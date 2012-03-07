Nitty Scott, MC
- NewsNegritaNitty Scott, MC returns with "Negrita".ByTrevor Smith256 Views
- NewsNitty Scott, MC Speaks On "The Art Of Chill"Nitty Scott, MC breaks down her mind state for her upcoming project "The Art Of Chill".ByKevin Goddard104 Views
- NewsUFO (Unfiltered Offering)Nitty Scott, MC returns with one final single before her "Art Of Chill" project hits the internet this Friday.ByLloyd Jaffe322 Views
- NewsApexTDE's own Ab-Soul joins Nitty Scott MC on her newest single "Apex".ByKevin Goddard355 Views
- SongsTrophies (Freestyle)Nitty Scott takes on Drake's "Trophies."ByRose Lilah125 Views
- NewsBath Salt (Freestyle)Nitty Scott goes in over the ominous beat for A$AP Mob's "Bath Salt".BySteve Kerry116 Views
- NewsFlower ChildNew York's Nitty Scott links up with L.A.'s Kendrick Lamar for a song off her upcoming project "Boombox Diaries Vol. 1 EP" which will be available on iTunes August 28th, and you pre-order it now.ByRose Lilah165 Views
- NewsAuntie Maria's Crib (The Neapolitan Remix)Action Bronson and Daytona hop on the remix to Nitty's trackByRose Lilah263 Views