Marvin Gaye
- MusicEd Sheeran Wins Another Lawsuit Against "Let's Get It On" Rights HoldersA New York court decided that Sheeran demonstrated that he did not, in fact, plagiarize his hit, "Thinking Out Loud."By Noah Grant
- Original ContentBest Marvin Gaye Samples In Hip Hop: From Kendrick Lamar To Jay-ZMarvin Gaye has been sampled hundreds of times. Here is a list of the best hip hop samples of his music.By Wyatt Westlake
- MixtapesStream Marvin Gaye's Long Lost "You're The Man" LPMotown pulled the plug on the project in 1972 only to reverse its decision almost 50 years later.By Devin Ch
- NewsWhat's Going On (45th Anniversary Duet)New Motown signee BJ the Chicago Kid duets with the late, great Marvin Gaye on a newly released version of "What's Going On." By Angus Walker