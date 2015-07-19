Mari
- NewsMari Takes A Neo-Soul Detour With "Atlas"The song comes in advance of the Chicago vocalist's upcoming full-length.By Trevor Smith
- MixtapesMari and Jimmy Lit Collide For "Mari Lit" EPMari and Jimmy Lit collaborate on a full-length effort.By Milca P.
- NewsMatterMari is *literally* a star on his new record "Matter."By Trevor Smith
- NewsPrideBy hnhh
- NewsOn FleekListen to Chicago artist Mari's "On Fleek."By Danny Schwartz
- News40 FlavorsListen to Chicago artist Mari's self-produced "40 Flavors."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsPaper RunListen to Mari's carnival-esque "Paper Run."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsUpNew York residents Mari and TARO connect on "Up."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsBlissListen to Mari's newest release "Bliss."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsFill UsListen to "Fill Us," a new gospel-inflected juke jam from Chicago artist Mari.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDress To KillListen to Mari's new release "Dress To Kill."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMotivationListen to Mari's latest offering "Motivation."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsWhat Do You KnowListen to Mari's new release "What Do You Know."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsSimple Things (Paid Mama)Premiere!! Mari flips Kanye West's "Hey Mama" on "Simple Things."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsSymphony No. 40Premiere! Stream Mari's ambitious "Symphony No. 40," composed during the month of Ramadan.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsThe DilemmaMari checks in with jazzy smoov "The Dilemma."By Danny Schwartz