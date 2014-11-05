Luu Breeze
- Music VideosToronto's Luu Breeze Connects With 416 Block Boyz For "Scout's Honour" Video (Exclusive)PREMIERE: Luu Breeze and the 416 Block Boyz unite to rep their city.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLuu Breeze Remixes Tory Lanez' "I Sip"Listen to Tory's hit with a new contribution from the Toronto artist. By Trevor Smith
- NewsStill Doing It WrongHNHH Premiere! Luu Breeze comes through with an ultra-smooth joint.By hnhh
- NewsAll-Star WeekendPremiere!! Toronto's Just Luu gets ready for the NBA stars to come to town with "All-Star Weekend."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsWaitingHNHH Premiere!! Just Luu shares his new track "Waiting".By Trevor Smith
- NewsNight Call /Full MoonHNHH premieres the second of two new Just Luu tracks, "Night Call /Full Moon."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsLock & LoadHNHH premiere: here's one of two new Just Luu tracks, "Lock & Load."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsMama KnowsHNHH Premiere! Stream Just Luu's "Mama Knows."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRun UpJust Luu fka Luu Breeze returns with the HNHH Premiere of "Run Up."By Rose Lilah
- NewsCowabungaLuu Breeze, now going by "Just Luu," shares "Cowabunga."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsDo You RememberFresh off the release of "Goodbye Farewell Remember", Luu Breeze releases "Do You Remember."By Bruce Smith
- NewsBucket ListLuuie's back.By Lloyd Jaffe
- Music VideosLuu Breeze "Hearts In The Trunk" VideoHNHH Premiere! Watch the official music video for Luu Breeze's "Hearts in the Trunk."By Rose Lilah