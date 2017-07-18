Lou From Paradise (f.k.a. Lou The Human)
- NewsLou From Paradise Brings Out Method Man On "Live From The Slumz"Lou From Paradise taps Johnny Blaze for some assistance on "Live From The Slumz." By Aron A.
- NewsLou From Paradise & Statik Selektah Declare "Not Dead Yet!" On New ProjectLou From Paradise and Statik Selektah team up for their new EP. By Aron A.
- NewsLou The Human Gets Vulnerable On His Sophomore Album, "Painkiller Paradise"Lou The Human switches things up slightly for his second album, "Painkiller Paradise."By hnhh
- MixtapesLou The Human Is Back With His New Project "Promise Of Paradise"Lou The Human returns with his latest project. By Aron A.
- NewsLou The Human Delivers A Chaotic "Nirvana In The Whip"Lou The Human continues in his stylistic transition.By hnhh
- NewsLou The Human Flips An Ariana Grande Hit For "Break Up With Your GF" FreestyleLou The Human comes through with his second drop of the week.By Aron A.
- NewsLou The Human Continues Stylistic Transition With "Insanity Rough"More machine than human. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLou The Human's "Painkiller Paradise" Is Three Minutes Of Lyrical FireThe New York rapper is bringing the heat on his latest single.By Erika Marie
- NewsLou The Human Switches The Style Up On "Make You Sick"Lou The Human adapts a different sound on melodic new cut. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLou The Human Dabbles In A New Style On "Empty Bottle"Lou The Human foregoes his usual vibe for a melodic deep cut. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLou The Human Confronts His Demons On "Speak Of The Devil"Lou The Human returns with his new track, "Speak Of The Devil."By Aron A.
- BarsLou The Human Lyrically Flexes On "Fu*k Your Opinion"Lou The Human absolutely bodies "Fuck Your Opinion."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsLou The Human Drops Off New Track "Play Your Part"Lou The Human delivers his latest track, "Play Your Part."By Aron A.
- NewsLou The Human Follows Up "Humaniac" Mixtape With "Sour"Lou the Human gets "Sour" for the summer. By Safra D
- NewsLou's DeadDelightfully maniacal. By Mitch Findlay