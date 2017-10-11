Kris Wu
- NewsKris Wu's "Antares" Album Features Travis Scott, Jhene Aiko, & MoreKris Wu's debut album is here.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKris Wu Calls On Rich The Kid For New Up-Tempo Song "Coupe"Listen to Kris Wu's new song "Coupe" featuring Rich The Kid.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosKris Wu & Jhené Aiko Get All The Space They Need In "Freedom" VideoStream Kris Wu's latest "Freedom" visual featuring Jhene Aiko.By Chantilly Post
- NewsKris Wu & Jhene Aiko Just Want A Little “Freedom” On New SongListen to Kris Wu's new single "Freedom" featuring Jhene Aiko.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKris Wu Returns With New Solo Song "Like That"Listen to Kris Wu's newest offering "Like That."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosKris Wu, Rich Brian, Trippie Redd, Joji, & Baauer Come Together For "18" VideoKris Wu, Rich Brian, Trippie Redd, Joji, and Baauer collide in the latest.By Milca P.
- NewsBrian, Trippie Redd, Kris Wu, Joji & Baauer Team Up For New Collab "18"Listen to a new posse cut from Brian, Trippie Redd, Joji, Kris Wu & Baauer called "18."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKris Wu Delivers His Latest Single "B.M."Kris Wu's back with his latest single. By Aron A.
- Music VideosKris Wu & Travis Scott Release A Massive Video For "Deserve"Kris Wu & Travis Scott connect for the video for "Deserve."By Aron A.
- NewsKris Wu Grabs Travis Scott For "Deserve"East meets west on Travis Scott and Kris Wu's new collaboration. By Aron A.